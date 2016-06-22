Nick Menza art collection available in July

An art collection by late drummer Nick Menza is set to be unveiled on what would have been his 52nd birthday.

He’d been collaborating with creative company SceneFour on a project entitled Influx before he died last month after suffering a heart attack while performing with his band Ohm.

The collection was due to be released on June 16, but SceneFour, along with Menza’s family, decided to push that date back in light of his death – and it’ll now be unveiled on July 23, the day Menza would have turned 52.

SceneFour say of the project: “The process involves the use of drumsticks that light to craft the visuals within the artwork. To build the piece, Menza worked with SceneFour, the art team behind the medium and publishers of rhythmic works by a highly select group of legendary drummers.”

The Los Angeles-based company have previously worked with drummers including Bill Ward and Dave Lombardo.

After Menza’s death, plans had been put in motion to hold a memorial concert, with the proceeds to be donated to Menza’s family. However, Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine this week said it wouldn’t go ahead if the drummer’s family didn’t want it happen.

