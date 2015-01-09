Lombardo creates art behind the kit

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has unveiled a new art project.

The Philm mainman teamed up with LA company SceneFour to produce a range of abstract images which were created by arming him with light-emitting drumsticks.

He was then photographed drumming in the dark using the sticks and the images have resulted in a 12-piece collection titled Rhythm Mysterium.

He says: “This medium of art is a different way to view drummers and what they do. Brushes were the way art was created in the past – this is a whole new way to be creative, for a drummer to be captured in a way where he’s using his drumsticks to create these different brushstrokes.”

The full collection is available to view at davelombardoart.com

Original Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has also worked with SceneFour and created a 15-piece collection titled Absence Of Corners in 2013 using similar methods to Lombardo’s.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen also recently revealed his own art project where he tracks his beats using LED lights and cameras to create looping patterns.

Lombardo was fired from Slayer in 2013 but last month said he’d be open to the idea of rejoining his former bandmates to “retire that band correctly.”