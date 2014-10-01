Nick Cave goes solo for string of UK shows

Nick Cave has announced a rare solo tour of Europe that will see him play five UK concerts next spring.

The Australian singer/songwriter will launch the 19-date run at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on April 26. He’ll also perform in Edinburgh, Gateshead, Nottingham and London before playing shows in Europe and Russia in May.

Cave will be joined on stage by four of the seven members of his band, the Bad Seeds, including violinist and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ellis, bassist Martyn Casey, drummer Thomas Wydler and keyboard player Barry Adamson.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale Friday, October 3 at 9am via Cave’s website.

Cave recently released 20,000 Days, a film that tracks a fictitious 24 hours in his life during the recording of his 2013 album Push The Sky Away.

Directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, the project debuted earlier this year at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, where it won honours for directing and editing in the World Cinema Documentary category.

Nick Cave 2015 UK Tour dates