Nick Cave launches two live tracks

Nick Cave has released two live tracks from his new movie 20,000 Days On Earth.

The tracks Give Us A Kiss and Jubilee Street were recorded at the Sydney Opera House during Cave’s Push The Sky Away tour in 2013 and are available to buy on iTunes. A limited edition 10-inch vinyl featuring both songs launches on November 10. Pre-order it here.

The songs feature in the film starring Cave, which charts a fictitious 24 hours in the life of the former Birthday Party frontman. It premiered at this year’s Sundance festival, where it picked up the directing and editing awards.

A lyric video of Give Us A Kiss has been launched to promote the release, along with a trailer for the film. See both below.

The film’s directors Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard say they had intended to include Push The Sky Away in the movie, not Jubilee Street. But after seeing Cave live, they quickly changed their minds.

They say: “Jubilee Street forced its way into our film. We planned to end with Push The Sky Away and its pertinent lyrics about rock ’n’ roll getting you right down to your soul. But after the band played Jubilee Street at the Sydney Opera House, we didn’t stand a chance.

“Only four songs in and there was Nick, transforming in front of us. Our lives haven’t been the same since.”

20,000 Days On Earth lands in UK cinemas on September 19.