Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds announce plans for 18-date North American tour

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have announced plans to undertake their first tour of North America since 2018.

On the day that the band's new album, Wild God, debuted at number on the UK album chart, they have shared details of an 18-date spring tour of North America, kicking off at Boston's Agganis Arena on April 15 next year, and running through to May 14, with a closing show at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.



A pre-sale will begin on September 10 at 10am local time for those registering in advance here. The general on-sales will start on September 13 at 10am local time.

Apr 15: Boston Agganis Arena, MA

Apr 1: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Apr 19: Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 21: Washington DC The Anthem

Apr 23: Toronto Meridian Hall, Canada

Apr 24: Montreal lace Bell, Canada

Apr 26: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Apr 28: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Apr 29: Chicago The Salt Shed, IL

Apr 30: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

May 02: Columbus Palace Theatre, OH

May 04: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

May 05: Kansas City Kansas City Music Hall, MO

May 07: Denver Mission Ballroom, CO

May 10: Portland Theater of the Clouds, OR

May 11: Vancouver Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Canada

May 12: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

May 14: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

A post shared by Nick Cave (@nickcaveofficial) A photo posted by on

Reviewing Wild God for Classic Rock, Pat Carty writes, "Wild God does what great art is supposed to do: it takes the artist’s experiences, however dark, and makes them universal. There is simply no one else like him."