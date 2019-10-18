Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds announce UK and European tour

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have announced a 2020 tour.

They’ve lined up the run in support of the recently released album Ghosteen, with Cave and co planning a total of 32 performances, kicking off in Lisbon on April 22 and wrapping up with a set in Tel Aviv on June 17.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale from 10am local time on October 25, with the Paris sale getting underway on October 28, while the Tel Aviv date will be available on October 22.

Tickets will be available through Nick Cave's official website.

Ghosteen was a surprise release, with Cave only letting news of the album slip on his website at the end of September.

It’s seen as the third and final part of a trilogy which started with 2013’s Push The Sky Away and continued with 2016's Skeleton Tree.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: 2020 tour dates

Apr 22: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Apr 23: Lisbon Campo Pequeno,Portugal

Apr 25: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Apr 26: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Apr 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Apr 30: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

May 02: Birmingham Arena, UK

May 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 05: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

May 06: Manchester Arena, UK

May 08: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

May 12: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: London The O2, UK

May 15: London The O2, UK

May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

May 18: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 21: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 23: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 25: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

May 27: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

May 28: Gliwice Arena, Poland

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 01: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 02: Budapest László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Hungary

Jun 04: Belgrade Stark Arena, Serbia

Jun 06: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jun 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Jun 11: Rome Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Italy

Jun 14: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Jun 17: Tel Aviv Bloomfield Stadium, Israel