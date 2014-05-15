Newsbites: Thunder will make another album

Thunder have confirmed they're gearing up to start work on a studio album – despite having spent years saying there was no chance of a follow-up to 2008's Bang.

A spokesman for Danny Bowes and co says: “The band has been talking about this for a wee while, and after what has been a rather silly amount of knob-twiddling and string-pulling, I’m happy to report that they’ve decided to record a new studio album. More details will follow when we get some, but I thought you’d like to know the decision is made.”

Devin Townsend wants to know whether enough fans are interested in him writing a book before he goes ahead with the project. He’s teamed up with publishers Rocket 88 for a project entitled Only Half There. They say: “We’d like to determine how much interest there is for such a book and would therefore like to ask you to register to the website. This only registers you to the mailing list and does not obligate you to buy anything.”

Little Caesar frontman Ron Young is “still high” after having recorded vocals for the Stooges guitarist James Williamson’s upcoming solo album. Young says: “To get to make music with an innovator such as Mr Williamson is one of the highlights of my career. To look down and see equipment with ‘The Stooges’ branded on it, and the legacy of what that means as I lay a vocal down on his music, meant I have ‘arrived.’ To laugh, create and watch a master process his creativity, with his approval and acceptance of my collaboration on his art, is an honour very few people get to experience.”

Fairport Convention members will take part in a record attempt in Warwickshire at the end of the month. They’ll hand-make pennants to be added to a seven-mile string which aims to be the longest in history. They’re also aiming to involve as many as possible of the 20,000 people who’ll attend their annual Cropredy festival in August. The band’s Simon Nicol says: “It is a fun way for us to support the Compton Verney Gallery, which is a local charity. We’ve got our crayons and paint boxes out to decorate the flags. At Cropredy, we’ll encourage everyone to part in the record bid – that includes the crew, the audience and the musicians.”

Undiscovered bands are invited to apply for the chance to take part in the Tramlines festival in Sheffield on July 25-27. Entries can be made via the event’s Facebook page by Friday.

Australian pop-punk outfit 5 Seconds Of Summer will launch their long-awaited debut album on June 30 via Capitol Records. The self-titled record features the Madden brothers of Good Charlotte and Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low. Tracklist: She Look So Perfect; Don’t Stop; Good Girls; Kiss Me Kiss Me; 18; Everything I Didn’t Say; Beside You; End Up Here; Long Way Home; Heartbreak Girl; English Love Affair; Amnesia.

TesseracT and Animals As Leaders have confirmed a European tour kicking off in the Netherlands on September 30 and ending in Germany on November 1. TesseracT’s James Monteith says: “We’re hugely excited to be touring with Animals As Leaders – we met the guys back in 2011 when we toured the US together and had a blast, so I’m sure this will be just as fun. It’s also great to play with musicians who are truly exceptional.”

Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis – who recently secured Metallica as final headliners for this year’s event – is to be given a Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of his contribution to the live scene and to charity. He says: “When I set out on this crazy hippy trip 44 years ago, little did I know how this rollercoaster would run. But now I have to pinch myself every morning when I wake up to the excitement of another day – heading up a team of the most creative artists anywhere in the world.” He’ll accept the award in November.

Korn are the latest band to call off a show in Ukraine as a result of the violent unrest in the region. They’d planned to play in Kiev tomorrow night (Friday) but say in a statement: “Both Korn and the promoter have decided it would be in the best interest of the fans that the show be postponed to a later date. Full ticket refunds will be available immediately from point of purchase. All Korn’s other dates on their tour of Russia will continue as planned.”

Judas Priest have released a teaser clip of their track March Of The Damned from upcoming album Redeemer Of Souls – hear it below.

Judas Priest: March Of The Damned teaser