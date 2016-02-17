New Years Day issue I'm About To Break You promo

New Years Day have released a video for their track I’m About To Break You.

The song is taken from last year’s third album Malevolence.

Singer Ash Costello says: “This video was so much fun to make. We are big fans of Mad Max and have always wanted to make a post-apocalyptic style video so I’m glad we pulled it out for I’m About to Break You.

“The location we filmed at was a few hours away from Los Angeles and they put on a festival every year called Wasteland Weekend that is dedicated to the post-apocalyptic lifestyle.

“We had a blast making props and riding around in those amazing cars. Having fans and friends join us as extras made it the icing on the cake.”

New Years Day were today confirmed as part of this year’s Camden Rocks lineup and have a number of US dates to come in March and May.

Feb 16: London Electric Ballroom, UK (with Escape The Fate)

Mar 14: Flagstaff The Green Room, AZ (with Escape The Fate)

Mar 17: Corpus Christi House Of Rock, TX (with Escape The Fate)

Mar 18: San Leon 18th Street Pier Bar & Grill, TX (with Escape The Fate)

Mar 19: Grand Prairie QuikTrip Park, TX (with Escape The Fate)

Mar 21: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO (with Escape The Fate)

Mar 22: Grand Junction Mesa Theater, CO (with Escape The Fate)

Mar 24: Fresno Strummer’s, CA

Mar 25: Camarillo Rock City Studios, CA

May 06: Concord Charlotte Motor Speedway, NC

May 22: Columbus Mapfre Stadium, OH

Jun 04: Camden Rocks Festival, London