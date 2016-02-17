Sikth, InMe, Young Guns confirmed for Camden Rocks

Sikth, Young Guns, InMe and New Years Day are among the first batch of acts to be confirmed for this year’s Camden Rocks festival.

The event takes place on June 4 across a number of venues in Camden, London, and features a lineup of more than 200 bands – with the first 50 of those being announced today.

Sikth released their Opacities EP late last year, and frontman Mikee Goodman says: “Camden Rocks is an awesome festival to be a part of. I played it in another band last year and thought the day had a great buzz. Really looking forward to playing to Sikth fans in an intimate London venue.”

The event marks its fifth year in 2016. Organiser Chris McCormack says: “It’s great to see punters and bands from all genres come together to celebrate the best of live music.

“The energy across the day is electric and does Camden’s rock’n’roll heritage proud.”

We Are The Ocean, Ginger Wildheart, Norma Jean, Evil Scarecrow, The Qemists, Warrior Soul, Jim Jones And The Righteous Mind, Queen Kwong, Forever Never and As Lions have also been confirmed in today’s announcement.

Wildheart will be performing three different sets across three venues on the day.

Further acts will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

For tickets and more lineup information, visit the official website.

