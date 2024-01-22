New vinyl edition of Kate Bush's The Dreaming out in February

A new vinyl version of Kate Bush's 1982 album The Dreaming is to be released on vinyl in February.

The new Escapologist Edition is out through the The State51 conspiracy label, who also released the recent Baskerville Edition of Bush's 1984 album Hounds Of Love. Like that edition, the new version of The Dreaming comes with new artwork, this time based around the song Houdini. In the original album art, Bush is depicted as portraying the famous escapologist's wife Bess, holding in her mouth the key she will pass to him. The new line-drawn artwork, which you can see below, plays out this theme on the cover and also inner bag.

Produced entirely by Bush, The Dreaming reached No. 3 in the UK when released in 1982, although remains viewed as the most experimental and uncompromising album in her catalogue. The title track and Sat In Your Lap were notable single successes in the UK.

The new The Dreaming Escapologist Edition will be available on 180g vinyl and is released on February 14.

Pre-order The Dreaming Escapologist Edition.