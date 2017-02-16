New Times Of Grace material is on a “whole other level”

Jesse Leach has checked in with an update on new material from Times Of Grace.

He and his Killswitch Engage bandmate Adam Dutkiewicz have been working on the follow-up to 2011’s the Hymn Of A Broken Man, with the pair confirming in August 2016 that work was underway.

Leach says he’s been listening to new demos and adds: “This is on some whole other level. This stuff is quite different than the first record. I got a whole lot of writing to do! Adam has been busy. It begins, again…”

Speaking about the project last year, Leach said: “The cool thing about Times Of Grace is that it’s another outlet for us, and moving forward with that project, it’s gonna be even more different from Killswitch.

“There’s gonna be no ‘metalcore’ sound going on. As a matter of fact, I’m planning on not doing much aggressive vocals at all.”

Killswitch Engage have a run of tour dates over the coming months in support of their seventh studio album Incarnate.

Mar 01: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Mar 03: Newtown Enmore Theatre, Australia

Mar 04: Brisbane Eaton Hills Hotel, Australia

Mar 05: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Mar 08: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

Mar 29: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Mar 30: Columbus Express Live, OH

Mar 31: Knoxville The International, TN

Apr 01: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Apr 03: Silver Spring The Filmore Silver Spring, MD

Apr 04: Wallingford The Dome, CT

Apr 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Apr 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Apr 08: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Apr 09: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Apr 11: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Apr 12: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 13: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Apr 15: Austin Texas Independence Festival, TX

Apr 16: Pharr Boggus Ford Events Center, TZ

Apr 17: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Apr 18: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 20: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Apr 21: Las Vegas Downtown, NV

Apr 22: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Apr 23: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Apr 25: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Apr 26: Portland Roseland Theater, CO

Apr 28: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Apr 29: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Apr 30: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

May 01: St Louis The Pagean, MO

May 03: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

May 05: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 06: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

May 06: Boston House Of Blues, MA-

