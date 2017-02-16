Kid Rock being considered as candidate for US senate

Kid Rock is being considered for the US senate, according to reports.

Roll Call report that the 46-year-old’s name came up during a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend in relation to the state’s senatorial race. No official decision has so far been made.

If Rock, real name Robert Ritchie, is selected, he would run against the Democrat incumbent Debbie Stabenow.

Rock has previously supported Republican presidential candidates, backing Mitt Romney in 2012 and Ben Carson last year, before switching to Donald Trump when the business tycoon became the party’s nominee for the White House in 2016.

Rock currently sells Trump merchandise on his website, including God, Guns & Trump t-shirts.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Rock told Rolling Stone: “I’m digging Trump. I feel like a lot of people, whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, feel like if you get Hillary or Bernie, or you get Rubio or Cruz or whoever, there’s going to be the same shit.

“Has that much fucking changed when anyone’s in office, whether it’s been a Republican or a Democrat in office, in our lifetime, anyway?

“I haven’t really seen this big, like, fucking change. Obviously some people fucked up. That’s a long debate. My feeling – let the motherfucking business guy run it like a fucking business. And his campaign has been entertaining as shit.”

Rock’s last album was 2015’s First Kiss. He has several tour dates lined up throughout 2017.

