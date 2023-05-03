New Steve Hogarth and Richard Barbieri EP to be released

A brand new EP from Marillion frotnman Steve Hogarth and Porcupine Tree keyboard player Richard Barbieri, Waiting To Be Born, will be released this Friday through Bandcamp.

The project unexpectedly grew out of material the pair had worked on back in 2015. The pair released their first collaboration, Not The Weapon But The Hand through Kscope in 2012 and followed that up with Arc Light, which was released through Poison Apple a year later.

"Three songs written in 2015 that we didn’t follow up on at the time, partly because of other commitments but also unsure that they were future album material," explains Barbieri of the new EP.



"Having recently revisited and worked on these a little, we began to enjoy the quirky, playful and atmospheric nature of these pieces and decided we would rather these be heard than not. As always thanks for supporting our music."

Waiting To Be Born will be available to download via Bandcamp from Friday May 5 and is available for pre-order now. All pre-orders include streaming and download access to the title track prior to the release.

Pre-order Waiting To Be Born.