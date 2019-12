New Model Army have released a stream of the track Guessing, which has been selected from their forthcoming mini-album Between Wine And Blood.

The album will feature six new songs plus an 11-track live recording from their Between Dog And Wolf tour from late 2013 and is scheduled for release on September 8.

Along with the mini-album, Justin Sullivan and co have announced a European tour, which includes two UK dates in December.

UK tour dates

Dec 12: London Forum

Dec 13: Nottingham Rock City