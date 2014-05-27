New Holy City video from riff-mongers Skam

Starting with a quote from Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and proceeding with some surprising ninja action, the new video from from Leicester's Skam finds the hard-gigging trio in an dilapidated church.

Skam describe themselves as “British hard rock for a new generation”, and feature Steve Hill (vocals/guitar), Ray Perevill (drums) and Matt Gillmore (bass).

Back in Classic Rock 196 we described the band as “Part Foo Fighters, part Queens Of The Stone Age, before going on to say that “three-piece Skam look like they have been doing this for years.” Now you can decide for yourself.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15VF32tOrck)

Skam tour the UK in August.

August 8, Cambridge Corner House

August 9, Leicester Musician

August 10, Southamoton Talking Heads

August 13, Northampton King Billys

August 14, Sutton-in-Asdhfield Diamond

August 15, Workington Lounge 41

August 16, Glasgow Stereo

August 21, London Dublin Castle

August 22, Norwich Brickmakers August 23, Bristol Exchange

Holy City is released on June 30 on Off Yer Rocka Recordings.