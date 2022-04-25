New Genesis book to be published in September

By ( ) published

The Genesis Reference Manual covers the band's entire career from 1968-2022

Genesis
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives - Getty)

A brand new book on prog legends Genesis will be published on September 23. The Genesis Reference Manual 1968-2022, by author Alan Hewitt, covers the band's entire career, from their 1968 founding at Charterhouse School right up to the band's final concerts earlier this month.

"Documenting everything imaginable about the band from the start of pre-Genesis band Anon through to the final London shows of 2022," says the publishers. "The go to reference for everything Genesis, the Genesis Reference Manual details all the known concerts, recordings, media appearances and beyond. From both the band and their solo careers.

"The most comprehensive collection of Genesis information ever compiled in one book. Genesis Reference Manual is an essential guide and reference source for all things Genesis. The final word on one of the worlds’ most enduring and successful bands."

The Genesis Reference Manual 1968-2022 is published by Wymer Publishing and will retail at £34.99.

Pre-order The Genesis Reference Manual 1968-2022.

Genesis

(Image credit: Wymer Publishing)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.