New Genesis book to be published in September

A brand new book on prog legends Genesis will be published on September 23. The Genesis Reference Manual 1968-2022, by author Alan Hewitt, covers the band's entire career, from their 1968 founding at Charterhouse School right up to the band's final concerts earlier this month.

"Documenting everything imaginable about the band from the start of pre-Genesis band Anon through to the final London shows of 2022," says the publishers. "The go to reference for everything Genesis, the Genesis Reference Manual details all the known concerts, recordings, media appearances and beyond. From both the band and their solo careers.

"The most comprehensive collection of Genesis information ever compiled in one book. Genesis Reference Manual is an essential guide and reference source for all things Genesis. The final word on one of the worlds’ most enduring and successful bands."

The Genesis Reference Manual 1968-2022 is published by Wymer Publishing and will retail at £34.99.

Pre-order The Genesis Reference Manual 1968-2022.