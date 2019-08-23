King Crimson ex Ian McDonald to reissue Honey West’s debut album on vinyl

Former King Crimson and Foreigner member Ian McDonald has revealed that he’ll reissue his Honey West project’s debut album later this year.

The multi-instrumentalist and producer, along with Honey West vocalist, guitarist and lyricist Ted Zurkowski, have opened pre-orders for a vinyl collectors’ edition of 2017's Bad Old World, which will be released on September 3 through Readout Records/The Orchard.

The new vinyl pressing will feature remastered versions of all 12 album tracks.

Every copy ordered from the official Honey West website will be autographed by McDonald and Zurkowski, while every collectors’ package will include a signed CD of the album along with excerpts from McDonald’s original production notebook as well as bonus production and liner notes.

McDonald says: “This is how Bad Old World was meant to be heard – on high quality vinyl.”

It’s also been announced that Honey West will celebrate the reissue with a special show at The Cutting Room in New York City on September 4.

Honey West: Bad Old World

1. The September Issue

2. Brand New Car

3. Bad Old World

4. She's Not Your Life

5. Sylvia Strange

6. Generationless Man

7. California

8. Sailing

9. A Girl Called Life

10. Old Man

11. Terry & Julie

12. Dementia