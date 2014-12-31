Trending

New Found Glory go retro in video

View promo for Stubborn from 8th album Resurrection

New Found Glory have released a video for their track Stubborn.

It’s taken from eighth album Resurrectiontheir first without guitarist Steve Klein – which was launched in October via Hopeless Records.

The video is a tribute to the glory days of MTV – guitarist Chad Gilbert recently said: “Those songs, those riffs and all that stuff definitely had a huge influence on me. We just thought it would be fun.”

Frontman Jordan Pundik recently told TeamRock of the album: “You’re dealing with a lot of crappy things in your life, you’re down in the dumps and you don’t think you can come out of that – we took that and became a tighter band and a stronger unit.

“We named it Resurrection because it encompasses everything we wrote and everything we were going through.”

Tracklist

  1. Selfless

  2. Resurrection (Featuring Scott Vogel of Terror)

  3. The Worst Person

  4. Ready and Willing

  5. One More Round

  6. Vicious Love

  7. Persistent

  8. Stories Of A Different Kind

  9. Degenerate

  10. Angel

  11. Stubborn (Featuring Anthony Raneri of Bayside)

  12. Living Hell

  13. On My Own (Featuring Brendan Yates of Turnstile)

