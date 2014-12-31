New Found Glory go retro in video

New Found Glory have released a video for their track Stubborn.

It’s taken from eighth album Resurrection – their first without guitarist Steve Klein – which was launched in October via Hopeless Records.

The video is a tribute to the glory days of MTV – guitarist Chad Gilbert recently said: “Those songs, those riffs and all that stuff definitely had a huge influence on me. We just thought it would be fun.”

Frontman Jordan Pundik recently told TeamRock of the album: “You’re dealing with a lot of crappy things in your life, you’re down in the dumps and you don’t think you can come out of that – we took that and became a tighter band and a stronger unit.

“We named it Resurrection because it encompasses everything we wrote and everything we were going through.”

Tracklist