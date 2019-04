New Device have released a video for their single Hollywood Radio.

The track is taken from the London outfit’s upcoming EP called Devils On The Run, due this month with a second EP to follow. Devils On The Run came about after a successful PledgeMusic campaign.

The band say: “The lead track is the anthemic Hollywood Radio and the pressing is something we’re really proud to share with you.”

New Device’s most recent album was 2013’s Here We Stand.