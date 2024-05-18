New book shines spotlight on Big Big Train's first tour with new singer Alberto Bravin

A new book detailing Big Big Train's first tour with new singer Alberto Bravin, A View From The Embankment, A View From The Line – The Story of the Big Big Train ‘The Journey Continues Tour’ 2023, is to be published by Kingmaker Publishing on July 5.

The band's 2023 The Journey Continues tour saw them perform 17 live shows across nine countries covering a total of 6500 miles and gave fans their first chance to see new singer Bravin, who replaced the late David Longdon in 2022.

Written in a diary style by author Andrew Wright along with post-tour interviews, the new book also features over 200 live and backstage photographs from Prog photographer and writer Anne-Marie Forker as well as Michael Heller, Antonio De Sarno and the band members themselves.

"The Journey Continues 2023 tour was a very significant undertaking for Big Big Train on multiple levels," says the band's bassist Greg Spawton. "We were aware of the warmth in people’s hearts towards us, but after everything that had happened in our recent history, even we were unsure if carrying on was the right thing to do and how audiences would react. The stakes were high, and it was only as the tour unfolded that I began to feel that we could move forward, with our heads held high and with our hearts in place that this was the right thing to do. Because he attended all 17 shows, Andy Stuart witnessed that process almost in real-time and I am thrilled that he was able to bring it to life so vividly."

A View From The Embankment, A View From The Line... is published as a 230-page, coffee-table-style hardback book.

Pre-order.A View From The Embankment, A View From The Line – The Story of the Big Big Train ‘The Journey Continues Tour’ 2023.

(Image credit: Kingmaker Publishing)