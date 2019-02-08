New Alan Parsons album The Secret to be released in April

Frontiers Music have revealed that the new album from Alan Parsons will be released this spring.

It’s titled The Secret and it’s set to arrive on April 26, with the first single and pre-order details due later this month.

Speaking previously to Prog about his first album in 14 years, Parsons said: “The writing and recording sessions are going incredibly well.

“The album already has a working title, which is The Secret, and it will include musical and lyrical themes that are very close to my heart and my own interests and passions.

“I do not really want to reveal a lot about it, except that for the moment everything that surrounds The Secret is going to be just that… a secret!”

The Secret will be the first Alan Parsons album since 2004's A Valid Path, which saw him work with David Gilmour and The Crystal Method. Parsons also has history with new label Frontiers, having released 2010's Eye 2 Eye - Live In Madrid album with them.

Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Parsons will set sail On The Blues Cruise on February 10 and continue his live dates throughout the year.

Alan Parsons: The Secret

1. The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

2. Miracle

3. As Lights Fall

4. One Note Symphony

5. Sometimes

6. Soirée Fantastique

7. Fly To Me

8. Requiem

9. Years Of Glory

10. The Limelight Fades Away

11. I Can’t Get There From Here