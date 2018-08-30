Alan Parsons reveals new studio album on the way

Alan Parsons has signed a new deal with the Frontiers label and has revealed he's working on a new solo album, due for release in early 2019.

“The writing and recording sessions are going incredibly well,” Parsons told Prog. “The album already has a working title, which is The Secret, and it will include musical and lyrical themes that are very close to my heart and my own interests and passions. I do not really want to reveal a lot about it, except that for the moment everything that surrounds The Secret is going to be just that… a secret!”

This will be the first Alan Parsons album since 2004's A Valid Path, which saw him work with David Gilmour and The Crystal Method. Parsons also has history with new label Frontiers, having released 2010's Eye 2 Eye - Live In Madrid album.

The overall musical approach of the album is expected to be in keeping with the symphonic rock that Alan explored on his earlier solo records and the Alan Parsons Project albums. The Secret will feature special guest performances, which will be announced in due course.