Nektar make Live From The Wildey Theatre concert available to fans

Reformed prog legends Nektar have made a 2020 live show available for fans through their website. Live At The Wildey Theatre was recorded on March 7 at the Edwardsville, Illinois venue on Nektar's Up Close and Intimate Tour of North America in support of their latest album The Other Side.

"The show focuses on new and classic Nektar tracks spanning their 50 year career," say the band. "With Mick Brockett’s stunning visual concepts this is not to be missed. Nektar have always been great live performers and this latest release is a great addition to any fan’s collection."

Full tracklisting:

There are three different options available to fans.

Download here.