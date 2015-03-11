Nekrogoblikon back with Heavy Meta

Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album Heavy Meta will be released on June 1.

The self-styled goblin metallers have also made one of the album’s songs – Full Body Xplosion – available to stream.

The band say: “A thousand years ago, we began writing an album. Then we spent 998.5 years dicking around in the cave networks of rural Kentucky. After we were all spelunked out, we decided we might as well finish the album. The album is Heavy Meta.”

The 10-song album arrives via the multimedia outfit’s new label, Mystery Box, which is distributed by Razor & Tie. Mystery Box will serve not only as the band’s label but also as a freestanding production company headquartered in downtown Los Angeles.

Guitarist Alex Alereza says: “We’re excited to finally announce the launch of Mystery Box, which will not only serve as a label for Nekrogoblikon and other musical acts, but also as a creative hub for artists and projects outside of the music realm. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Heavy Meta is produced by Deftones and Children Of Bodom collaborator Matt Hyde, along with Nicky Calonne and Nekrogoblikon.