Neil Peart tribute concert available to stream until December

On Saturday night, some of the biggest drummers in prog, rock and metal paid tribute to Rush great Neil Peart.

The show was part of the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival and saw a star-studded lineup of artists including Mike Portnoy, Carl Palmer, Stewart Copeland, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante and Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters honour Peart, who died in January this year after a three and a half year battle with brain cancer.

Proceeds are going to brain tumour research at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, with those who missed it still able to purchase passes.

They're available through Fite’s Pay Per View channel and those who buy a ticket can watch it as many times as they like until December 12.

Another tribute concert titled A Night For Neil was originally planned to take place in May this year, but had to be moved into April 2021 due to the pandemic.

The show has the blessing of Peart's family, with his parents Glen and Betty saying: “We are especially pleased to be able to support this charity event that will benefit some much-needed organisations that are close to our hearts."

Proceeds from the event will go to the charities Overtime Angels, the St Catherines Hospital and Walker Cancer Center, the Juravinski Hospital & Cancer Centre in Hamilton, Ontario and The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ontario.