Ned’s Atomic Dustbin celebrate debut EP’s 30th anniversary with run of shows

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin have announced plans to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut EP later this year.

The Ingredients EP was released in 1990 through Chapter 22 Records and helped pave the way for the UK favourites and featured Aim, Plug Me In, Grey Cell Green and Terminally Groovy.

Ned’s will play four shows, including two in their home town of Stourbridge – the first time the band have played there since 1988. The other two gigs will be at Dingwalls in London.

Vocalist Jonn Penney says: “Looks like we're finally coming home! 30 years since we released The Ingredients EP, we're finally going to get to play the songs in Stourbridge. It's a homecoming that has been a long time coming – and guitarist Rat will probably remind us all again that he's from Sedgley not Stourbridge – but I think 30 years is long enough to leave it.

“We can't wait to play the town hall – it'll feel like a new venue to us because it's been such a long time.”

Out of the four EP tracks, Grey Cell Green is a particular favourite among fans and went on to appear on Ned’s Atomic Dustbin’s debut album God Fodder in 1991.

Penney says: “It seems so weird now to think that we wrote Grey Cell Green so early on – we were still just boys and we had no idea that we would ever even release a record at the time.

“That particular song seems to have defined us well before our 'hits' like Kill Your Television, Happy and Intact got written.”

The band say they’ll play a different set each night in London and in Stourbridge but will include all the tracks from The Ingredients EP.

A total of 50 limited edition show-specific t-shirt and ticket packages will be available for each show through a pre-sale taking place at 9am tomorrow (April 7). General sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday (April 9).

Ned’s Atomic Dustbin: Ingredients 30 UK shows

Nov 27: London Dingwalls

Nov 28: London Dingwalls

Dec 04: Stourbridge Town Hall

Dec 05: Stourbridge Town Hall