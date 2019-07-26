Neal Morse releases 3-song medley from new rock opera album

Neal Morse has shared a video showcasing a three-song medley from his new rock opera album Jesus Christ: The Exorcist.

The studio footage brings together the closing three songs from the record: Mary At The Tomb, The Greatest Love and Love Has Called My Name (Reprise) featuring vocals from Talon David and Spock’s Beard frontman Ted Leonard.

Morse says: “This last section of Jesus Christ: The Exorcist is definitely among my favorites. It contains one of the most moving moments in the show which is when Jesus reveals he is alive to Mary by simply saying her name. Twice.

“It’s so simple and so beautiful. I think Talon David and Ted Leonard were made to sing these roles and to sing The Greatest Love Of All particularly!

“I hope you all enjoy watching and listening to this as much as we enjoyed performing it!”

Speaking previously about the project, Morse called it “completely diverse” and added: “There are touching ballads, rousing ensemble pieces, classical elements and dramatic Broadway musical type songs as well.

“It’s really meant to be listened and experienced all the way through as you would a play or an opera. I hope that people will experience it in that way because I think that’s where they will really find the power in it.”

Morse, David and Leonard are joined on the record by further artists including Nick D'Virgilio, Eric Gillette, Randy George, Bill Hubauer and Matt Smith.