Neal Morse confirms UK Morsefest for Brentwood's Trinity Church

Neal Morse has confirmed the inaugural UK version of his religious-themed Morsefest weill take place at Trinity Church in Brentwood on January 13 and 13.

The event will see Morse and band performing his solo albums Testimony (which celebrates its 20th anniversary) and Testimony 2 live on the Friday and Saturday evenings respectively, with the promise of surprise bonus material and with NMB will be augmented by singers, string players, a horn section, percussion and extras.

"After the incredible response to Testimony and Testimony 2 in the USA and Europe this summer, we've been looking into how we might 'do it all again' in other places," says Morse. "Some doors were closed but we are excited to announce that the first-ever UK Morsefest weekend will take place on January 12 and 13, 2024!

Tickets are on sale now for a variety of packages:

A VIP Friday/ VIP Saturday Double Night Ticket priced at £520. With this ticket you will be able to choose the best seats at the front of the venue and attend a VIP Meet & Greet session from 3:00PM on the relevant day. You also get one evening’s dinner at the venue at 5:00PM on the day of your VIP Session and a VIP merch pack.

A Double Night Ticket priced at £275. This ticket will get you a seat of your choice at the shows on Friday and Saturday evening. We expect the shows to start at 7:30PM with doors opening at 6:30PM

A Double Night Ticket (Side view) priced at £200. These seats are at a reduced price as they have a side on view of the stage.

The VIP ticket incudes attending both the Friday and Saturday concerts, your choice of seat in the best seats in the house for both shows, attendance at the VIP Meet & Greet session with NMB on the respective day. This includes: A Q&A session; Photo opportunity with NMB; A chance to speak to NMB members individually and get some items signed.

It also inclides attendance at dinner on the day of your VIP Session. The dinner will include a main course, dessert and a drink and an exclusive VIP merch pack including a VIP-only t shirt, VIP laminate, a poster signed by NMB, plus other exclusive items.

"We may be able to provide dinner at the venue for more people," adds Morse. "If this is the case, people who don’t have VIP tickets may be able to purchase tickets for the meal in due course - watch this space!"

