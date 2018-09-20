Neal Morse and Soft Machine headline Progtoberfest IV

Neal Morse and Soft Machine will headline this year's Progtoberfest, which takes place at Reggies in Chicago between October 19-21.

Over 30 bands will be appearing at the fourth incarnation of the North American prog festival, including FM (performing Black Noise in its entirety), Valdez, Aaron Clift Experiment, Soften The Glare (featuring Mudvayne's Ryan Martine and Gong's Ben Lozaga), Bubblemath, Dinosaur Exhibit (featuring Jerry Goodman), Nick D'Virgilio Band and more.

"We're so excited to bring back Progtoberfest in 2018," founder Kevin Pollack told Prog. "This years fest brings a wide variety of musical genres. Bands this year from all over the world include elements of jazz, metal, rock, and fusion. This year's headliners include The Ultimate Queen Celebration featuring Marc Martel, in my opinion, the best Freddie Mercury since Freddie Mercury, Soft Machine celebrates their 50th Anniversary, Neal Morse presents an acoustic evening, FM plays their iconic Black Noise in its entirety and we're debuting 2 new bands with legends exclusively for Progtoberfest IV: The Nick D'Virgilio Project and Paul Wertico & Friends! We're always trying to make the Progtoberfest experience cool and unique and I hope this year, people experience all the fest has to offer."

Single day tickets, 3 day passes and VIP tickets are all available here.