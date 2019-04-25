Ne Oblivicaris share live clip of Libera (Pt I)/Urn (PtII)

Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris have released a live clip of the band performing Libera (Part I)/Urn (Part II). The footage was shot at the band's concert in Montreal last October.

"Our live show is to us is such a vital part of what we do," vocalist and violinist Tim Charles told Prog. "That chance to really feel the connection between you and the audience through the music is something so special. It's what we live for.

"When performing in Montreal last October we had the chance to film the show and are pleased to release this live video of two songs - Libera Pt 1/Urn Pt 2. We are excited to get back on the road playing here in Australia in a couple weeks time alongside some amazing bands for what is going to be our biggest ever headline shows anywhere in the world, before heading back to Europe for a festival tour in June as well. We hope you enjoy the video and that we see you at a live show sometime soon!"

Additionally the band's song Intra Venus has been nominated in the Metal/Hardcore Song category at the Independent Music Awards. Fans can vote for the band here.

Ne Obliviscaris are about to play a series of dates in Australia with Caligula's Horse, Beyond Creation, Allageaon and Rivers Of Nihil. They will play:

Adelaide Lion Arts Factory - May 9

Melbourne 170 Russell - 10

Sydney Manning Bar - 11

Brisbane The Triffio - 12

Ne Obliviscaris will also play Fortarock in Nijmegen, Netherlands on June 1 and Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting on June 22.