Native Construct reveal Mute promo

Native Construct have released a video for their track Mute.

It’s the lead track on the Boston band’s debut album Quiet World, launched in April this year via Metal Blade Records.

The band said of the record: “Quiet World is about a guy who loves a girl. The guy is a bit of an odd and eccentric person – an outcast. He’s also a mute, and a little unstable. The girl doesn’t return his feelings, but he can’t bring himself to let go. As his unrequited passion devolves into obsession and eventual resentment, his mind begins to slip further and further away.

“He decides to create a new, fantastic world of which he has complete control – a world where there are no oddballs or outcasts. A world where everyone is surrounded by people who are just like themselves: a much quieter world.”

They’re currently on a tour of North America with Between The Buried And Me, Enslaved and Intronaut.