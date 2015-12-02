Napalm Death and Melvins set for joint tour

Napalm Death and the Melvins have announced a joint North American tour for next year.

The bands hit the road with Japanese band Melt Banana for the 2016 Savage Imperial Death March Tour on March 26 in Arizona.

Napalm Death bass player Shane Embury says: “We have been talking about doing a tour like this for a long time so we are thrilled it’s finally happening. Having been longtime fans and friends of the Melvins, we are very happy to be embarking on this six-week tour of musical madness with them and Melt Banana. Expect the unexpected.”

Melvins mainman Buzz Osborne adds: “Napalm Death sound like a gorilla on LSD firing a machine gun… and I mean that in a good way. We’re happy to be heading out with the ultimate grindcore pioneers.”

The bands previously collaborated on 2004 album Retroactive Abortion by Venemous Concept.

Tickets go on sale on December 4.

Mar 26: Phoenix The Marquee, AZ

Mar 28: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Mar 30: Dallas Trees, TX

Mar 31: Austin The Mohawk, TX

Apr 01: Houston Fitzgerald’s, TX

Apr 02: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks, LA

Apr 03: Birmingham Iron City, AL

Apr 04: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Apr 05: Tallahassee Sidebar Theater, FL

Apr 07: Ft. Lauderdale The Culture Room, FL

Apr 08: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Apr 09: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Apr 10: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Apr 12: Washington 930 Club, DC

Apr 13: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Apr 14: Brooklyn Music Hall of Williamsburg, NY

Apr 15: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 16: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Apr 17: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Apr 19: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 20: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Apr 21: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Apr 22: Chicago The Metro

Apr 23: Milwaukee The Rave II, WI

Apr 24: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Apr 25: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Apr 27: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 29: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

May 01: Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 02: Vancouver, BC - The Venue

May 03: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 05: San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

May 06: San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

May 07: Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

May 08: Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour