Heart - Live at The Royal Albert Hall With The RPO DVD review

Filmed playing to an emphatic and packed Royal Albert Hall this summer, Heart are all about the sisters Wilson – the rest of the chaps in the line-up appear more as hired hands than as band member equals.

Is anyone complaining though? Not in this enthusiastic audience, whose rousing reception is immediately rewarded with an assuredly devastating Magic Man. Melodically radiant and dynamically charged raven-haired lead vocalist Ann is the focal point, and proves to be an utterly compelling presence.

The arrival of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra gilds the epic Dreamboat Annie immeasurably, while guitar-shredding Nancy is a mesmerising accomplice.

With their judiciously compact set supplemented by an interview, this DVD memorably captures a rare British outing for the pioneering siblings, and does full justice to the Wilsons’ artful reach and stellar musicianship. Just as classy delivering contemporary Beautiful Broken as flamenco-fanfared classic Crazy On You and requisite Zeppelin cover No Quarter, this Heart is still beating strong.