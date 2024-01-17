Mystic Festival announces 17 more bands to join 2024 headliners Megadeth, Bring Me The Horizon and Machine Head

Mystic Festival has announced 17 new bands for its 2024 lineup, who’ll join headliners Megadeth, Bring Me The Horizon and Machine Head.

The weekender in Gdansk, Poland, set to take place from June 5 to 8, has announced that Zeal And Ardor, Kadavar, Bewitched, Until I Wake, Mork, Bob Vylan, The Shits, Five The Hierophant, My Diligence, Wyatt E., Slope, The Broken Horizon, The Last Decade, Wij, Trepaneringsritualen, Misguided and Totenmesse will be performing.

Playing alongside the headliners and the newly added names across the four days will be Bruce Dickinson, Enter Shikari, Body Count, Thy Art Is Murder, Kreator, Fear Factory, Leprous, Sodom, Satyricon, Accept, Lord Of The Lost, High On Fire and many more.

The full festival poster is available below.

Marketing materials from Mystic Festival say of the 2024 edition: “It’s going to be four very intense nights and days, full of daydreaming and worst nightmares. The soundtrack for this unforgettable adventure will be provided by fantastic artists from all over the world, representing all shades of musical darkness.”

Tickets to Mystic Festival 2024 are now available to purchase.

Day tickets are available for 349 PLN (approx. £69 GBP). Two-day passes for the Thursday and the Friday or the Friday and the Saturday are on sale for 549 PLN (approx. £108) and a four-day pass can be bought for 799 PLN (approx. £159).

Four-day VIP passes – which include access to a VIP platform by the main stage, cloakroom access and VIP bar access – are also available for 1,299 PLN (approx. £257).

Mystic Festival 2024 is notable for continuing Machine Head’s return to the European festival circuit, which began with a surprise set at the 2022 incarnation of Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire.

The band had previously not played as part of a festival in almost a decade.

Singer/guitarist Robb Flynn explained Machine Head’s absence from metal festival bills in a 2022 interview, following the Bloodstock return.

“I stopped doing festivals ’cause I didn’t feel that connection with the audience anymore and I just needed to get my break from it,” he told Bloodstock TV (transcribed by Blabbermouth).

He later added: “I was just talking to Chuck Billy and Gary Holt from Exodus and Testament yesterday, and they’re, like, ‘Dude, we’ve been out here for eight weeks. I’m done.’ They’re just frazzled. And they still have 10 more days here. And they’re just, like, ‘I just wanna go home. I’m fucking sick of it.’ And I get it — I get it, man. It’s fucking hard — it’s really hard doing the festival circuit.”