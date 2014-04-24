Mystery unveil new singer

Mystery have released a video shot during new singer Jean Pageau's second rehearsal with the Canadian outfit.

The band launched a singer search after David, who was a member of Yes from 2008 to 2012, decided to bow out after 15 years at the mic. They confirmed Pageau in the role last month.

Mainman Michel St-Pere said at the time: “As things seemed to speed up for Mystery we had to slow down, take a pause and see where we were going. Jean is a great singer and we’re very excited to be making new music together.”

Now the band report: “After a long and hard search, Mystery believes the fans will enjoy the new voice of the Mysterons. Writing for a new studio album has begun and the band is preparing for a European tour that will take place in September.”

Meanwhile, Mystery will release a live album in the autumn, recorded last year and featuring one of David’s final performances.

Jean Pageau in action with Mystery