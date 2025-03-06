“It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings and just made life hard”: Ghost’s Tobias Forge explains the struggles of being a masked, anonymous metal musician

Ghost architect Tobias Forge has revealed the struggle of trying to keep your identity secret while fronting a popular band.

Until 2017, the singer/multi-instrumentalist, who fronts Ghost under a mask and has used several “Papa” monikers during their career, was totally anonymous, despite the skyrocketing success of the occult metal outfit. His identity was revealed when four of his former backing musicians, or “nameless ghouls”, sued him in a payment dispute.

In a new interview with Planet Rock, Forge reflects on the measures he took to keep his name and appearance unknown, saying they made the people around him “uncomfortable”.

“It did make life easier,” the frontman says of his self-described “outing” as the man behind Ghost. “Because, before that, we had to put in a lot of extra effort in order for me to not be visible. And it did create a few image-keeping upsides but a lot of practical downsides. It was just uncomfortable. It made people feel uncomfortable. It made for a lot of misunderstandings and a lot of… it was just making life hard.”

Despite the great efforts Ghost went to, Forge admits he didn’t feel totally anonymous before 2017. “Before I was outed and started doing interviews like this [out-of-character], I didn’t feel completely anonymous. Post-2017, I don’t feel super famous. So, that transgression, or crossing that moment and outspokenly setting my name to things, it did not mean that everybody started recognising me.”

In a 2015 interview with Loudwire, speaking as a “nameless ghoul”, Forge said that Ghost’s members only revealed their role in the band to close friends and family “in order to just function socially”.

“It’s surprisingly important for everyone to know what you do,” he said. “Generally people don’t care unless you refuse them to know. And if you refuse them to know, they will really care what you do. We had to tell Mum, basically, what we do.”

When asked if there was ever a period of time where Ghost’s identities were secret even to those closest to them, he answered, “To begin with, it wasn’t really that important. Whatever we did was not something that everyone was interested in in the first place, Mum included.”

On Wednesday (March 5), Ghost announced their new album Skeletá for an April 25 release and Forge debuted his new persona of Papa V Perpetua. The character, who replaces Forge’s outgoing character Papa Emeritus IV behind the mic, will make his live debut at the start of Ghost’s six-month world tour, which kicks off in the UK on April 15. See all dates and details below.

Papa V Perpetua will also appear at Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning event in Villa Park, Birmingham, on July 5. The concert will feature the final shows by Sabbath’s original lineup and their singer Ozzy Osbourne.

Ghost's Tobias Forge - banning phones, Papa V, Skeletá & more - YouTube Watch On

UK:

Apr 15: Manchester AO Arena

Apr 16: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Apr 19: London The O2

Apr 20: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Europe:

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 23: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 24: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 26: Lyon LDLC Arena, France

Apr 27: Toulouse Zenith Metropole, France

Apr 29: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Apr 30: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

May 03: Zurich AG Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 04: Milan Unipol Forum, Italy

May 07: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany

May 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 10: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

May 11: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 14: Oberhausen Rudolph Weber Arena, Germany

May 15: Hannover ZAG Arena, Germany

May 17: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

May 20: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

May 22: Linköping Saab Arena, Sweden

May 23: Sandviken Göransson Arena, Sweden

May 24: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

USA:

Jul 09: Baltimore CFG Bank Arena, MD

Jul 11: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Jul 12: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami Kaseya Center, FL

Jul 15: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jul 17: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, OH

Jul 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 19: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jul 21: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 22: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 24: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 25: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Jul 26: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jul 28: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jul 29: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Jul 30: St Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Aug 01: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 02: Saint Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 03: Omaha CHI Health Center, NE

Aug 05: Kansas City T-Mobile Center, MO

Aug 07: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Aug 09: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Aug 10: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Aug 11: Phoenix Footprint Center, AZ

Aug 14: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX

Aug 15: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Aug 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Mexico:

Sep 24: Mexico City Palacio De Los Deportes