Myles Kennedy details solo album Year Of The Tiger

Myles Kennedy has revealed the tracklist and cover art of his upcoming debut solo album Year Of the Tiger.

It was previously announced that the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist would release his album in 2018 – and it’s now been confirmed that it’ll arrive on March 9, via Napalm Records.

Kennedy played guitar, mandolin, banjo and bass on the record and he’s said to have created “a new sonic canvas that some might consider a departure from the high gain wall of sound he has been associated with.”

The statement continues: “Examples of this can be heard throughout the album – from the hypnotic drone of the title track, to the intricate finger style approach of Haunted By Design and Ghost Of Shangri La.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

Year Of The Tiger The Great Beyond Blind Faith Devil On The Wall Ghost of Shangri La Turning Stones Haunted By Design Mother Nothing But A Name Love Can Only Heal Songbird One Fine Day

