Rick Parfitt solo album Over And Out to receive posthumous release

Rick Parfitt’s solo album Over And Out is to receive a posthumous release.

The Status Quo guitarist died on Christmas Eve last year, with Parfitt recording the album while he was recuperating from a heart attack in July 2016.

It will launch on March 23 via earMUSIC.

Although Parfitt had finished recording his guitar and vocal parts for the record, some tracks were not totally finished when he died. His son Rick Parfitt Jnr, along with John ‘Rhino’ Edwards, Alan Lancaster, Queen’s Brian May and Muse’s Chris Wolstenholme stepped in to ensure that the album could be completed.

Over And Out features 10 new songs, including the title track which was played at Parfitt’s funeral and is said to be “an album of depth and passion.”

A statement on the release continues: “Created by Rick Parfitt and Producer Jo Webb, the record is a true labour of love and showcases the softer side of Rick as a writer, artist and performer away from the Quo maelstrom as well as the purest rock and roll sound of earlier Status Quo records.”

Over And Out is now available for pre-order. Find the tracklist and cover art below.

Rick Parfitt Over And Out tracklist

Twinkletoes Lonesome Road Over And Out When I Was Fallin’ In Love Fight For Every Heartbeat Without You Long Distance Love Everybody Knows How To Fly Lock Myself Away Halloween

