Ex-Mushroomhead singer Jeffrey Hatrix diagnosed with cancer, Gofundme launched

Former Mushroomhead frontman Jeffrey Hatrix has cancer.

The vocalist, also known as Jeffrey Nothing, has been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease, and his daughter Mea has launched a fundraiser to support him during his treatment.

“My dad has recently been diagnosed with cancer, just months after losing my mom to the same thing. Due to this, he may have to stop working during his treatment,” Mea writes on Gofundme.

“Anything means everything. Thank you.”

Donate to the campaign here.

According to Blabbermouth, Hatrix has shared the fundraiser on social media, writing, “I really wanted to keep this to myself. I was diagnosed a couple months ago. It will be very hard to continue working with the treatment path I have chosen. Thank you for anything you can do to help. I know everyone is going through a lot.”

Blabbermouth also reports that Hatrix’s wife Stacy died of cancer in April 2024, aged 38.

Hatrix was a member of Mushroomhead from their 1993 founding until 2018. The outfit are known for their turn-of-the-millennium rivalry with fellow nu metal-era masked men Slipknot, but have scored chart success in their own right, cracking the US top 20 with 2014 album The Righteous And The Butterfly.

In November, Hatrix announced in a since-deleted social media post that he was starting his own “yet-to-be-named version of Mushroomhead”. He later added that it was going to be “a new project based on the same creative ideals that the project I co-founded was based around”.

“Mushroomhead was always supposed to be about pushing creativity and the abstract to its limits,” wrote Hatrix. “The earlier music reflected that. That’s what I’m bringing with the new project.

“It’s not gonna be Mushroomhead 2.0. We’re not gonna be rewriting Bwomp and Sun Doesn’t Rise over and over. We’re not going to try to capture that particular sound. It’s going to be an evolution. The only real connection to [Mushroomhead] will be my voice.

“If you’re a Mushroomhead fan, there will be enough there to scratch that itch. If you never liked Mushroomhead, it’ll be different enough that it may actually be something you can get into. We want this to have its own fingerprint.”

Work on this new band will seemingly be postponed as Hatrix goes through treatment.