Bloodstock: 10 more bands added to 2017 bill

Another 10 artists have been announced for this year’s Bloodstock.

The UK festival will take place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, with bands including Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Ghost, Testament, Blind Guardian and Arch Enemy all previously confirmed.

And heading up the latest wave of artists are Dani Filth-fronted project Devilment, who will play the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Friday.

The band, who released their second studio album The Mephisto Waltzes last year, say in a statement: “Obviously the band are really looking forward to playing the festival, and as a English band it will definitely be an honour to play the main stage on what is tantamount to the best British festival out there.

“Hopefully festival goers will come and check Devilment out. We intend on putting on quite a raucous heavy metal spectacle!”

Thursday’s headliner on the Sophie Lancaster stage will be Helsinki’s Battle Beast.

Bassist Eero says: “We’re psyched to be taking on Bloodstock for the first time. We had a great time playing in the UK this spring and it’s really neat to be returning there so soon. Looking forward to seeing all our friends again soon!”

Bloodstock organisers have also announced the first batch of additions from the Metal 2 The Masses finals. They are Coventry’s Devil’s Playground, Swindon’s Merithian, Brighton’s Enslavement, Sheffield’s Ba’al and Dublin’s Zhora.

The other artists confirmed today are doom outfit Mist, Heathen Deity and Shrouded.

Tickets for the weekend are selling fast and are available via the Bloodstock website – but VIP and camper van tickets are now sold out. A full list of artists announced so far can be found on the new festival poster below along with the Metal 2 The Masses dates.

