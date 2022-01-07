Trending

Muse tease heavy new single Won’t Stand Down, coming January 13

By published

Matt Bellamy’s band are coming back with new single Won’t Stand Down… and this time they’re packing riffs

Muse
(Image credit: Press)

Muse have announced the imminent release of Won’t Stand Down, the riff-heavy first single from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming ninth studio album. The single will be released on January 13, and is available to pre-save now on streaming services.

See more

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy gave fans a sneak preview of a section of the riff-heavy song in an Instagram Live posting showing his 10-year-old son Bingham headbanging to the track in his father’s car. 

See more

No release date has yet been set for the Devon trio’s ninth album, the follow-up to the band’s ’80s-influenced 2018 album Simulation Theory