Muse tease heavy new single Won’t Stand Down, coming January 13

Muse have announced the imminent release of Won’t Stand Down, the riff-heavy first single from their as-yet-untitled forthcoming ninth studio album. The single will be released on January 13, and is available to pre-save now on streaming services.

Our new single, released next week on Thursday January 13th.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy gave fans a sneak preview of a section of the riff-heavy song in an Instagram Live posting showing his 10-year-old son Bingham headbanging to the track in his father’s car.

GUYS WE GETTING METAL MUSE 🚨🚨🚨😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/oXzTvqGTRLDecember 26, 2021 See more

No release date has yet been set for the Devon trio’s ninth album, the follow-up to the band’s ’80s-influenced 2018 album Simulation Theory.