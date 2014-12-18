Muse issue studio teaser

Muse have issued a studio teaser as work continues on their upcoming seventh album.

The clip, which was filmed by mainman Matt Bellamy, shows an orchestra playing and was posted on the band’s Instagram page with the caption: “Milan strings.”

They’re working with producer Robert John ‘Mutt’ Lange on the record, which is expected to launch in 2015. It will be the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law and Bellamy said they were going after a “more basic” sound on the album but still wanted it to be heavy.

He said: “We’re going to veer back towards musicianship again: guitar, bass and drums. It’s probably going to be a bit of a rawer album and definitely a bit more rock.”

The band have been confirmed as the Saturday night main stage headline act for next year’s Download festival. It will be the first time the group have played the event.