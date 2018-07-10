Mudhoney return with roaring new track Paranoid Core

Mudhoney have released a stream of their brand new single Paranoid Core.

It’ll feature on the band’s upcoming album Digital Garbage, which is set to arrive on September 28 via Sub Pop. It’s their 10th album and first since 2013’s Vanishing Point.

Speaking about the album, vocalist Mark Arm says: “My sense of humour is dark, and these are dark times. I suppose it’s only getting darker.”

He adds: “I’ve tried to keep things somewhat universal, so that this album doesn’t just seem like of this time. Hopefully some of this stuff will go away.

“You don’t want to say in the future, ‘Hey, those lyrics are still relevant. Great!’”

Arm is joined by guitarist Steve Turner, bassist Guy Maddison and drummer Dan Peters – and they’ll head out on tour in support of Digital Garbage from next month.

They have dates planned in North America, Europe and the UK.

Mudhoney Digital Garbage tracklist

1. Nerve Attack

2. Paranoid Core

3. Please Mr. Gunman

4. Kill Yourself Live

5. Night and Fog

6. 21st Century Pharisees

7. Hey Neanderfuck

8. Prosperity Gospel

9. Messiah’s Lament

10. Next Mass Extinction

11. Oh Yeah