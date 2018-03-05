Mr Big to hold Pat Torpey tribute concert

Mr Big have announced they’ll play a special show later this year to pay tribute to late drummer Pat Torpey.

The influential musician died last month from complications of Parkinson’s disease at the age of 64.

Now bandmates Eric Martin, Billy Sheehan, Paul Gilbert and Matt Starr will celebrate Torpey’s life at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California, on May 23, with former Mr Big guitarist Richie Kotzen the first guest confirmed for the show.

Further artists will be announced in due course.

Reacting to the death of his friend, bassist Sheehan said: “Pat was one of the finest human beings I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing, and the honour of working with. All of us in Mr Big had nothing but the highest respect and admiration for him.

“He is loved by anyone and everyone who ever met him. And surely one of the finest rock drummers the world has ever known.”

Tickets for the show are now available via the venue’s website.

