Motorhead launch 'skull-crushing' lager

Motorhead have unveiled a new line of craft beer called Motorhead Imperial Pale Lager.

Available from November 2 via Systembolaget in Sweden, the latest addition to the Motorhead Drinks Line sees the band team with Swedish brew master Patrick Holmqvist at Nils Oscar Brewery to create what they call a “skull-crushing, ground-breaking imperial lager.”

Drummer Mikkey Dee says: “We’ve released a few drinks now, and for every one, we want to push the limits further. With Motorhead Imperial Pale Lager, we pulled all the stops, and this is craft beer at its best. We love the approach of Patrick and his crew at Nils-Oscar, and we know our fans will love this great beer as much as we do.”

Holmqvist adds: “Motorhead are a huge part of my childhood, so needless to say I jumped at the opportunity to brew with this iconic band. From my first show at Saga in Copenhagen on April 3rd 1986 I instantly connected with the sound, the attitude and their complete refusal to compromise. I took all that with me to the brewery, and for me, the beer absolutely reflects those things.

“I remember watching an interview with Lemmy on TV, and he was asked to describe his style of playing. ‘Turn it up very loud, and hit it very hard.’ That’s exactly what we did with this beer.”

Motorhead Imperial Pale Lager is the second signature beer brand from the veteran band, who issued Bastards Lager in 2012 and their own line of whisky earlier this month.

Motorhead recently released their 22nd album, Bad Magic, and will launch a European tour in Paris, France on November 15.

The trek features five UK dates – including a pair of special 40th anniversary shows at London’s Eventim Apollo in January.