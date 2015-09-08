Lemmy set to ‘give it a go’ tonight

Motorhead icon Lemmy will return to the stage tonight (September 8) and “give it a go” after another health scare forced a run of tour dates to be cancelled.

He stopped a show in Texas last week after three songs, telling the audience “I can’t do it” after being seen to be “fatigued and winded.”

That followed a similar walk-off days previously, with the altitude of the Denver venue blamed, and the cancellation of a festival appearance for the same reason.

Motorhead then announced that no further shows on their US tour would take place until the veteran musician, 69, had been “fully rested.”

Now the band say: “The wait is over and the doc has spoken – Lemmy had a lung infection, exacerbated by that Denver altitude, which has now been taken care of.

“Subsequently, Lemmy’s ready to give it a go in St Louis at the Pageant Theatre on September 8, where Motorhead will continue the 40th-anniversary tour in support of new album Bad Magic.”

The statement continues: “Amidst all the wonderful support Lemmy has received, many have rightfully said he owes us nothing as he has given us everything.

“We, however, owe Lemmy something – our total respect for his fierce, single-minded and beautifully stubbord determination to continue burning asphalt, playing rock’n’roll and living where he’s always been most comfortable: on the road.”

Motorhead are due to continue touring until January, when a run of UK dates culminates in a special 40th anniversary show at London’s Eventim Apollo on January 29. Bad Magic was released on August 28.

