Motorhead launch Killed By Death video contest

Motorhead have asked fans to make their own videos for their recent live version of classic number Killed By Death – and the winning entry will become the official promo.

Lemmy and co will choose the best entries at the end of the month, after the track appeared on the Tour Edition of latest album Aftershock.

The band say: “You decide what you want in the video. The more creative, the better chance you have. You must use the audio of Killed By Death from the Tour Edition of Aftershock. The winning director will win somer very exclusive prizes, and have their video premiered on major music stations and websites by our label.”

Entrants are asked to upload their videos to YouTube then post the link on the Motorhead Facebook page. The best entries will be put forward for a fan vote. Closing date is September 30.

The band’s Motorboat cruising festival takes place next week. Megadeth were forced to bow out as a result of orders from Dave Mustaine’s doctor, but they’ve been replaced on the bill by supergroup Metal Allegiance, featuring bassist David Ellefson.

Motorhead return to the UK in November.

Nov 04: Manchester Apollo

Nov 06: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: Wembley SSE Arena