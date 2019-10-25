Motorhead ex Phil Campbell teams up with Judas Priest’s Rob Halford for new single

Phil Campbell has released a lyric video for his new single Straight Up.

The track includes vocals from Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and features on Campbell’s solo album Old Lions Still Roar, which launched today (October 25) through Nuclear Blast.

Campbell says: “The Metal God Rob Halford has always been an artist I admire. His distinctive vocals and stage presence have rocked millions of fans all over the world, so I count myself blessed to have written a rockin' song together with him!”

Campbell previously released These Old Boots, which featured a star-studded lineup including ex-Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars, and former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn.

The guitarist then followed that with a video for Swing It, which saw Alice Cooper take over lead vocals.

Other guest musicians on the album include Matt Sorum Joe Satriani, Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward and Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane.

Meanwhile, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are currently on tour across Europe in support of their 2018 record The Age Of Absurdity.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Campbell and Mikkey Dee had been added to the lineup on Motorhead’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ballot.

Previously, only Lemmy, ‘Fast’ Eddie Carke and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor were named.

Both Motorhead and Judas Priest have a shot of making it into the Rock Hall in 2020, with fans able to vote once a day through January 10, 2020, and pick up to five nominees per ballot.

The final selection will be named early next year.