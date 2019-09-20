Phil Campbell teams up with Alice Cooper on explosive new track Swing It

Phil Campbell has released a lyric video for his new single Swing It, which features guest vocals from Alice Cooper.

It’s the latest track to be taken from the former Motorhead guitarist’s upcoming solo album Old Lions Still Roar, which will launch on October 25 via Nuclear Blast.

Campbell previously released These Old Boots, which featured a star-studded lineup including ex-Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars, and former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn.

Speaking about the project, Campbell said: “I’ve been threatening to do this album since at least 1999.

“I wrote a bunch of songs and when it started to take shape, I asked some friends and acquaintances and people I’ve admired for years if they wanted to do it.

“Now I’ve got Dee Snider, Rob Halford, Alice Cooper, Matt Sorum – there’s a lot of guests but there’s a lot of great music on this record.”

Other guests confirmed include Joe Satriani, Orange Goblin’s Ben Ward and Ugly Kid Joe frontman Whitfield Crane.

Meanwhile, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons are currently on tour across Europe in support of their 2018 record The Age Of Absurdity.

Phil Campbell: Old Lions Still Roar

1. Rocking Chair feat. Leon Stanford

2. Straight Up feat. Rob Halford

3. Faith In Fire feat. Ben Ward

4. Swing It feat. Alice Cooper

5. Left For Dead feat. Nev MacDonald

6. Walk The Talk feat. Danko Jones & Nick Oliveri

7. These Old Boots feat. Dee Snider, Mick Mars & Chris Fehn

8. Dancing Dogs (Love Survives) feat. Whitfield Crane

9. Dead Roses feat. Benji Webbe

10. Tears From A Glass Eye feat. Joe Satriani