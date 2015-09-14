Motorhead, Down reveal Cassette Day exclusives

Motorhead, Down and Green Day are among the acts launching special edition releases for Cassette Store Day 2015.

Motorhead’s latest album Bad Magic, Green Day’s classic Dookie and Down’s III, IV Part I and IV Part II will be launched for the US edition of the annual event, which takes place on October 17.

Also on the list are Kylesa’s Spiral Shadow and Ultraviolet, Fistula’s Vermin Prolificius and Ignorant Weapon, Self Defense Family’s German Industrial Ballads, and a compilation called Sabbath Sorta Sabbath. Founded by indie labels Kissability, Suplex and Sexbeat in the UK in 2013 on the back of the success of Record Story Day, Cassette Store Day aims to promote the cassette as a collectible music format.Jen Long of Kissability says: “Cassette tapes aren’t just a format, they’re a culture, and cassette culture is as much about collaboration as doing it yourself.

“This year we’ve gone even further to try and include as many tape fans around the world. We want as many people as possible to be able to get involved and put out a tape, put on a gig or event, or get hold of that release they really want.”

For a full list of releases available in the US on Cassette Store Day, visit the US website. The UK, Germany, Australia and New Zealand each have their own list of releases for the day.